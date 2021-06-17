Linville, Doris Pruitt
February 19, 1927 - June 13, 2021
WINSTON-SALEM – Doris Pruitt Linville, 94, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Doris was born on February 19, 1927 in Surry County to Richard and Florence Spann Pruitt. She was a loyal member of Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church and a very devoted mother and friend. She shared her caring personality with others by volunteering for many years at Forsyth Medical Center. Doris was a ray of sunshine, touching the lives of many. She was a genuinely kind person, who was loved by all that she met.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Linville; and her son, Larry Richard Linville.
Surviving are three nieces, Martha Hooker, Donna Ray, and Wanda Plemmons; a nephew, Neal Stone, Jr.; caregivers, Sabrina Freeman, Kay Goings and Trish Head.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Charles Ferguson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A private burial will be held on Monday, June 21, at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bridgett and the staff of Trellis Supportive Care, as well as Kim, Jill, Ann, Isabelle and Laura at Forsyth Medical Center.
Service can be viewed via live stream on Kernersville Seventh day Adventist Church website, or the church's Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Shepherd Center, P O 2044, Kernersville, NC 27285.
Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 17, 2021.