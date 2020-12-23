Doris Elizabeth Morris Shouse was born September 23, 1937 in Stokes County to the late Mr. Lee Morris and Mrs. Margaret Gibson Morris. She was the only girl of six children. She was a native of Walnut Cove, NC, where she received her elementary and secondary education and spent her adult life in the Historic Rural Hall – Bethania District. She married the love of her life and best friend, Mr. Henry Herman Shouse, on July 27, 1955 in Stokes County, NC. Though she had no biological children of her own, she loved, raised, and cherished all of her nieces and nephews. Mrs. Shouse retired from R. J. Reynolds with twenty-five years of service. She worked for Thomasville Furniture Company for many years. She was an extended family member to Jim and Nancy Holden for over 30 years. She was a member of Bethania AME Zion Church, where she was a member of the Senior Usher Board. She was a life member of the Woman's Home and Overseas Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Mrs. Shouse died peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 3:36am at Forsyth Memorial Hospital (Novant Health) in Winston-Salem, NC after a short period of illness. She will be lovingly remembered as a dedicated wife, sister, niece, aunt, great-aunt and friend who devoted her life to the well-being of her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shouse was preceded in death by three brothers: Lee Morris, Jr., James Howard Morris, and Walter Eugene Morris. She is survived by her two brothers: Allen Z. and wife, Alma Morris of Winston-Salem, NC and Carlos C. and wife, Rosie Lee Morris of Walkertown, NC. Her only uncle whom she loved dearly, Mr. Carl McClain Morris of Winston-Salem, NC; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Graves, Mollie Shouse McClain and Hannah Shouse Eldridge of Winston-Salem, NC. Brother-in-law, Joe Ervin of Bethania, NC. Other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Her personal care givers: LaVita Vernon, Tameka Brown, Ranata Davis, Carol Mills and Sharon Cobb of Coleman Care Services of High Point, NC attended to her lovingly for years.
Mrs. Shouse may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Bethania AME Zion Church cemetery.
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.
I worked with Doris at Archer I can´t comment enough on the great times we had over th years Doris loved life to th fullest. Our co-workers would say Mrs Shouse was my play Mama because she was so good to me. We would laugh until we´d actually cry. She and Henry were truly 2 fine people that I´ll never forgot. I talked to Doris back in April and we talked how we´re looking forward to going to Heaven. I´m rejoicing in th assurance that we´ll get to join her one day. I loved her and she loved me cause we´re brother and sister in Christ!
Tommy Barney
December 23, 2020
Sorry for your loss God Bless you
James and Sharon Shouse
December 23, 2020
Doris was a real sweet lady. I enjoyed working with her, and my thoughts and prayers are with her family. Heartfelt sympathy!
Mary Lou Doub
December 23, 2020
I thank God for allowing you to be in my life for such a short time. I will miss you, Mrs. Shouse.
MARTHA gaskins
December 23, 2020
We will Miss you so
December 23, 2020
December 23, 2020
December 23, 2020
My condolences to all that were blessed to know Mrs. Shouse.
Reginald Rodman
December 23, 2020
sharon cobb
December 23, 2020
My heart is broken in two,but i know jesus will take care of you, such a beautiful Queen RIP ?We love you Ms shouse