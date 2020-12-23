Shouse, Doris M.



September 23, 1937 - December 21, 2020



Doris Elizabeth Morris Shouse was born September 23, 1937 in Stokes County to the late Mr. Lee Morris and Mrs. Margaret Gibson Morris. She was the only girl of six children. She was a native of Walnut Cove, NC, where she received her elementary and secondary education and spent her adult life in the Historic Rural Hall – Bethania District. She married the love of her life and best friend, Mr. Henry Herman Shouse, on July 27, 1955 in Stokes County, NC. Though she had no biological children of her own, she loved, raised, and cherished all of her nieces and nephews. Mrs. Shouse retired from R. J. Reynolds with twenty-five years of service. She worked for Thomasville Furniture Company for many years. She was an extended family member to Jim and Nancy Holden for over 30 years. She was a member of Bethania AME Zion Church, where she was a member of the Senior Usher Board. She was a life member of the Woman's Home and Overseas Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. Mrs. Shouse died peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 3:36am at Forsyth Memorial Hospital (Novant Health) in Winston-Salem, NC after a short period of illness. She will be lovingly remembered as a dedicated wife, sister, niece, aunt, great-aunt and friend who devoted her life to the well-being of her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shouse was preceded in death by three brothers: Lee Morris, Jr., James Howard Morris, and Walter Eugene Morris. She is survived by her two brothers: Allen Z. and wife, Alma Morris of Winston-Salem, NC and Carlos C. and wife, Rosie Lee Morris of Walkertown, NC. Her only uncle whom she loved dearly, Mr. Carl McClain Morris of Winston-Salem, NC; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Graves, Mollie Shouse McClain and Hannah Shouse Eldridge of Winston-Salem, NC. Brother-in-law, Joe Ervin of Bethania, NC. Other survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Her personal care givers: LaVita Vernon, Tameka Brown, Ranata Davis, Carol Mills and Sharon Cobb of Coleman Care Services of High Point, NC attended to her lovingly for years.



Mrs. Shouse may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Bethania AME Zion Church cemetery.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2020.