Beauchamp, Dorothy Grey Hendrix
July 29, 1929 - October 4, 2021
Mrs. Dorothy Grey Hendrix Beauchamp, 92, of Clemmons, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born July 29, 1929 in Davie County to John Carl Hendrix and Ora Spillman Hendrix. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earlie Roosevelt "Jaybird" Beauchamp. Surviving are four children, Earlie R. Beauchamp, Jr. (Lorna) of Advance; Bonnie Whisenhunt (Mark Beroth) of Clemmons; John Keith Beauchamp of Winston-Salem and Sallie Crump (Frank) of Clemmons; five grandchildren, Amy Mabe (Kevin), Crystal Messick (Jayson), Lori Crump, Brent D. Whisenhunt and Kristie Trivette; and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Trinity Elms Assisted Living for the loving care she received during the last years of her life. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel by Rev. Bill Messer. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 6 until 8 P.M. at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
