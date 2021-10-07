Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Grey Hendrix Beauchamp
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Beauchamp, Dorothy Grey Hendrix

July 29, 1929 - October 4, 2021

Mrs. Dorothy Grey Hendrix Beauchamp, 92, of Clemmons, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born July 29, 1929 in Davie County to John Carl Hendrix and Ora Spillman Hendrix. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earlie Roosevelt "Jaybird" Beauchamp. Surviving are four children, Earlie R. Beauchamp, Jr. (Lorna) of Advance; Bonnie Whisenhunt (Mark Beroth) of Clemmons; John Keith Beauchamp of Winston-Salem and Sallie Crump (Frank) of Clemmons; five grandchildren, Amy Mabe (Kevin), Crystal Messick (Jayson), Lori Crump, Brent D. Whisenhunt and Kristie Trivette; and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Trinity Elms Assisted Living for the loving care she received during the last years of her life. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel by Rev. Bill Messer. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 6 until 8 P.M. at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences,I was one of her caretakers at trinity elms.I miss her personality she likes her snacks..
Aj smith
Work
November 15, 2021
Fernando and Pamela Ariza
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. You are in our hearts.
Linda and Donald Showers
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results