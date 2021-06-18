Menu
Dorothy "Judy" Brown
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Brown, Dorothy "Judy"

December 25, 1943 - June 15, 2021

Dorothy "Judy" Brown, 77, passed away June 15, 2021, at her home. She was born December 25, 1943, in Wilkes County, NC, to the late Albert Settle and Loretta Eller. Judy was a member of Yadkin Baptist Mission Church, in Yadkinville, NC. She loved her family and enjoyed the outdoors. Judy was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Clyde Ira Brown, and two brothers, Gene Settle and Dennis Eller.

She is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Brown (Cindy), Kevin Brown (Jennifer), and April Vestal (Kenneth); a brother, Jack Settle (Carol); two sisters, Artie Fulmer (Mark) and Rita James (Joey); six grandchildren, Jeffrey S. Brown, Suzannah Brown, Matthew Brown, Nicholas Brown, Noah Jake Vestal, and McKinnon Brown; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Michael Osborne will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral Home

2951 Reynolda Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your lost, but to God be the glory for such a beautiful lady that I am privileged to have met and been a small part of her family and life. Heaven is rejoicing and her and clyde can shout together, forever. Love you
Linda martin
Friend
June 19, 2021
