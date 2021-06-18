Brown, Dorothy "Judy"
December 25, 1943 - June 15, 2021
Dorothy "Judy" Brown, 77, passed away June 15, 2021, at her home. She was born December 25, 1943, in Wilkes County, NC, to the late Albert Settle and Loretta Eller. Judy was a member of Yadkin Baptist Mission Church, in Yadkinville, NC. She loved her family and enjoyed the outdoors. Judy was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Clyde Ira Brown, and two brothers, Gene Settle and Dennis Eller.
She is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Brown (Cindy), Kevin Brown (Jennifer), and April Vestal (Kenneth); a brother, Jack Settle (Carol); two sisters, Artie Fulmer (Mark) and Rita James (Joey); six grandchildren, Jeffrey S. Brown, Suzannah Brown, Matthew Brown, Nicholas Brown, Noah Jake Vestal, and McKinnon Brown; and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Pastor Michael Osborne will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
