Dorothy Cooper
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Cooper, Dorothy

September 6, 1923 - January 23, 2021

Dorothy ("Dot") Cooper, 97 years of age, went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Cooper ("Bache" or "Bill") in 2008, her brother Robert Weathers of Atlanta, and her parents. She was born in Augusta, GA on September 6, 1923 to William Jennings Weathers and Willie Mae Kent. Dot and Bill were married in October of 1942 and lived in Dayton, Ohio while Bill was stationed at Wright Field. After WWII, they moved to Winston-Salem, NC where Bill had accepted a job offer as an engineer at The Bahnson Company. Dot and Bill were long-time members of the First Baptist Church in Winston-Salem where she was a frequent soprano soloist. During their retirement years, they transferred their church membership to Centenary United Methodist. Her beautiful voice was often sought for local weddings, funerals, and other social events in and around Winston-Salem. Dot and Bill played an important role in the establishment of the Arts Council, Symphony Guild, and Little Theater. She starred in several of their operettas. One of her most enjoyable roles was as the Countess in the "Song of Norway." Dot was a loving homemaker who enjoyed cooking, decorating for holidays and hosting events for her family and friends. She loved dressing to the "9s" and having dinner at Forsyth Country Club. She is survived by her two sons, William David Cooper (Joy) of Roswell, GA and Brian Alan Cooper (Pam) of Buford, GA; her only grandchild, Amy Elizabeth Cooper of Buford, GA, her sister, Gloria Cowart (Edwin) of St. Simons Island, GA, and nieces and nephews: Janet (Chip) Roach of Atlanta, GA, Wesley Dobbs of Atlanta, GA, Robert L. Weathers, Jr. (Cissy) of Columbus, GA., and William J. Weathers II, (Helen) of Marietta, and Wesley Dobbs, of Atlanta, GA. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
