Craver, Dorothy Craig
September 15, 1928 - November 25, 2020
Dorothy Craver went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Dorothy worked as a clerk at Western Electric at the young age of 19 and married in 1950. She worked until 1955 and was a homemaker and raised five girls in the admonition of the Lord Jesus Christ. She was a dedicated servant of the Lord and an avid giver, planting seeds to build the Kingdom of God. With her meek and quiet spirit, she influenced and left a legacy to all who knew her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James Francis Craig and Ethel Florence Clarke Craig; siblings, Willeta Janice Craig, George Thomas Craig, Delmer Eugene Craig, Esther Ruth Craig Welborn (Earl), Mary Elizabeth Craig, and Alan James Craig (Buddy); and daughter, Sandra Janice Craver Tritt.
She is survived by daughters, Kay Frances Craver Tritt (Dennis), Susan Elaine Craver Holbrook (P-Nut), Julia Nanette Craver Parks, and Patricia Anne Craver Lewis (Chuck) and son-in-law Bruce Tritt; 14 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Disciples of Grace Ministries 732 Oak Summit Road Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service, from 11:30 am until 1 pm at Disciples of Grace Ministries.
Memorials may be made to the Bible Broadcasting Network or Trellis Hospice of Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & cremation Services
2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.