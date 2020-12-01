Menu
Dorothy Dot Colvard
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Colvard, Dorothy

June 14, 1929 - November 28, 2020

Dorothy Campbell Colvard, better known as "Dot," age 91, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 28, 2020 at Arbor Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Dot was born in Ashe County on June 14, 1929 to the late Fay and Quincy Campbell. After graduating from Gardner Webb Junior College, she worked as a legal secretary for several years, before moving on to employment with Northwestern Bank. Dot was a faithful member of Jefferson United Methodist Church.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Dot is also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Hal, a son, Thomas Harold (Tommy) Colvard and a brother, Gale Campbell.

Dot is survived by her daughter, Susan Colvard Paschal and husband Art, a daughter-in-law, Sandra Colvard, seven grandchildren, Brandi Martin and husband Mike, Lance Bumgarner, Tyler Bumgarner and wife Christie, Brent Lewis and wife Leighann, Troy Colvard, Brock Paschal and wife Liz and Aaron Paschal and wife Julie; 11 great-grandchildren. One nephew, Bill Colvard also survives.

A private family service will be held at Boone Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lawrence Goodman and Troy Colvard officiating. Burial will follow in the Jefferson City Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers please. Memorials may be made to: Jefferson United Methodist Church, 115 East Main Street, Jefferson, NC 28640.

You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.

Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.

BOONE FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

PO Box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
