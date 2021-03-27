Dorothy became a member of our family when her son married my niece. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend! Over the last year she was unable to visit Salem as she was battling cancer and we missed her and Ronald visits so much. We were blessed by her love for our family! Many prayers, lots of love and hugs to Ronald, Ron, and Connie and their families. You all were the loves of her life. Rest In Peace and one day we will see you again!!

Gail and Randy Zimmerman Family March 27, 2021