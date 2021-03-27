Halahan, Dorothy Cox
October 17, 1945 - March 20, 2021
Dorothy Ellen Cox Halahan, age 75, of Lexington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 20, 2021. A celebration of her life will be at 2 PM, April 10, 2021 at Christ Church in Winston-Salem conducted by Father Ben Sharpe.
Mrs. Halahan was born October 17, 1945 in Harford County, Maryland to Harvey Cox and Bertha Hanna Cox. She retired from Saks 5th Avenue as a accountant. Her parents preceded her in death. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Ronald Andrew Halahan, Sr. of the home. A son, Ronald Andrew Halahan Jr. (Jen) of Salem, Virginia and a daughter, Constance Halahan Wojtek (Chris) of Greensboro, North Carolina. Three grandchildren, Peyton and Lukas Wojtek and Ronald Jackson Halahan. Two brothers, John Cox (Carol) of Delaware and William Cox (Paige) of Maryland.
Memorials may be made to Christ Church, 2252 Queen Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
.
Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2021.