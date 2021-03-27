Menu
Dorothy Halahan
Halahan, Dorothy Cox

October 17, 1945 - March 20, 2021

Dorothy Ellen Cox Halahan, age 75, of Lexington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 20, 2021. A celebration of her life will be at 2 PM, April 10, 2021 at Christ Church in Winston-Salem conducted by Father Ben Sharpe.

Mrs. Halahan was born October 17, 1945 in Harford County, Maryland to Harvey Cox and Bertha Hanna Cox. She retired from Saks 5th Avenue as a accountant. Her parents preceded her in death. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Ronald Andrew Halahan, Sr. of the home. A son, Ronald Andrew Halahan Jr. (Jen) of Salem, Virginia and a daughter, Constance Halahan Wojtek (Chris) of Greensboro, North Carolina. Three grandchildren, Peyton and Lukas Wojtek and Ronald Jackson Halahan. Two brothers, John Cox (Carol) of Delaware and William Cox (Paige) of Maryland.

Memorials may be made to Christ Church, 2252 Queen Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Christ Church
Winston-Salem, NC
Dorothy became a member of our family when her son married my niece. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend! Over the last year she was unable to visit Salem as she was battling cancer and we missed her and Ronald visits so much. We were blessed by her love for our family! Many prayers, lots of love and hugs to Ronald, Ron, and Connie and their families. You all were the loves of her life. Rest In Peace and one day we will see you again!!
Gail and Randy Zimmerman
Family
March 27, 2021
Mrs. Dot, our cherished "friend that is family", was a second mother to us and always will be. We love you and hold dear the wonderful life events we shared together. Our love and prayers go to Ron, Connie, Ron Jr, and their families at this difficult time. We were all better for having Mrs. Dot with us in life. She will always be alive and well in our hearts.

Love
Steve and Chris
Stephen & Christine Hogue
Friend
March 27, 2021
What a wonderful lady! I have many fond memories. My thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Beverly Coale-Bachman
Friend
March 26, 2021
