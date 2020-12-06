Horn, Dorothy Gaither Morris
July 22, 1933 - December 4, 2020
Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Gaither Morris Horn, 87, of Mocksville, died Friday, December 4, 2020, at Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem.
She was born July 22, 1933, in Davie County, to the late Edwin Cecil and Dorothy Sofia Gaither Morris. Mrs. Horn was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and former teacher; as well as a community volunteer. Mrs. Horn attended Salem College and received her B.A. from Flora McDonald College. She was involved in multiple service organizations and spent many years with the Salvation Army and American Red Cross. As a lifelong avid reader, she enjoyed sharing her passion for literature.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Saunier.
Survivors include her husband, Claude Revere Horn, Jr.; sons, Morris Horn, Henry Horn (Lisa Richardson-Horn); grandchildren, Kristen Horn, Eden Horn, David Horn, Austin Horn, Michael Horn and Caitlin Horn; and stepgrandchildren, Travin Richardson, Margo Richardson, and Ellie Richardson.
A graveside service will be conducted, Tuesday, December 8, at 2 p.m., at Rose Cemetery with Pastor Margo Richardson officiating. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering.
The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Monday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., to pay their respects. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a formal receiving line.
In lieu of flowers, they request that memorials be considered for American Red Cross, 650 Coliseum Drive, Winston Salem, NC 27106; or Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem Area Command and Center of Hope, 1255 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.