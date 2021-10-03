Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Alleine Burton Hutcherson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
10301 N NC Highway 109
Winston Salem, NC
Hutcherson, Dorothy Alleine Burton

August 23, 1926 - September 28, 2021

Mrs. Dorothy Burton Hutcherson, 95, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Born in Thomasville, NC, on August 23, 1926 to the late Jacob Frank and Maude Burton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Orman Donald Hutcherson, brothers Paul, Lloyd, Frank, and Lawrence, and sisters Ora Burton Maugans, Vallie, and Eva Mae.

Dorothy "Dot" was a graduate of Pilot High School in Thomasville and attended Queens College. She was a devout member of First Baptist Church of Winston-Salem where she had served for decades in the nursery department maintaining attendance records and caring for infants and toddlers. She worked as a medical transcriptionist until her marriage to husband Orman, at which time she became a homemaker. Outside of the home, as a skilled artist and practitioner of Old English Engrossing Script, she inscribed by hand names of donors to the Winston-Salem Foundation in their Book of Memory for over fifty years. She was also a skilled quilter, preparing beautiful handmade quilts for her extended family. She will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, mother, and Oma. Survivors left to cherish her memory are sons Marc (Cecily), Bruce (Burgi), David (Joy), Dean (Concetta), and Alan (Susan), ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be directed to First Baptist Church, 501 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

J.C. Green and Sons

10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home (Wallburg).
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rita and Richard Grenville
October 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results