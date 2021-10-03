Hutcherson, Dorothy Alleine Burton



August 23, 1926 - September 28, 2021



Mrs. Dorothy Burton Hutcherson, 95, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Born in Thomasville, NC, on August 23, 1926 to the late Jacob Frank and Maude Burton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Orman Donald Hutcherson, brothers Paul, Lloyd, Frank, and Lawrence, and sisters Ora Burton Maugans, Vallie, and Eva Mae.



Dorothy "Dot" was a graduate of Pilot High School in Thomasville and attended Queens College. She was a devout member of First Baptist Church of Winston-Salem where she had served for decades in the nursery department maintaining attendance records and caring for infants and toddlers. She worked as a medical transcriptionist until her marriage to husband Orman, at which time she became a homemaker. Outside of the home, as a skilled artist and practitioner of Old English Engrossing Script, she inscribed by hand names of donors to the Winston-Salem Foundation in their Book of Memory for over fifty years. She was also a skilled quilter, preparing beautiful handmade quilts for her extended family. She will be remembered as a loving, devoted wife, mother, and Oma. Survivors left to cherish her memory are sons Marc (Cecily), Bruce (Burgi), David (Joy), Dean (Concetta), and Alan (Susan), ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial gifts may be directed to First Baptist Church, 501 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



J.C. Green and Sons



10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.