Dorothy Elizabeth Shrum Kelly
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lincolnton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Kelly, Dorothy Elizabeth Shrum

June 11, 1929 - September 28, 2021

Mrs. Dorothy Elizabeth Shrum Kelly, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Lincoln County to the late Sullie Martin Shrum and Lydia Jane Auton Shrum on June 11, 1929. She was a lifelong member of Union Ridge United Methodist Church. Dorothy graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1947 and received a business degree from Carolina Business College in Charlotte. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and will be sorely missed. She was a homemaker while her children were young and entered back into the work force when they started college. Dorothy was employed with Duncan Music Company as a bookkeeper for 20 years, retiring in 1992. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Merl Edgar Kelly Jr.; sister, Adabelle Grigg; sister-in-law, Shirley Kelly. She is survived by her children, Kathy LaVassaur (Rick), Gary Kelly (Suzanne), Debbie Doss (David) and Beth Parker (Jerry); grandchildren, Jeremy Wray (Candace), Brandon Wray (Anna), Lauren Hicks, Michael Doss and Kelly Pirro; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Walter Shrum (Jane); brothers-in-law, Bud Grigg and A.D. "Buzz" Kelly of Pennsylvania, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family services will be held with Rev. Angie Toth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Union Ridge United Methodist Church, 3620 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy, Gary, Debbie, Beth...you are each in my heart with the loss of your precious Mom. She has been like a Mom to me for so many years and I thank y'all for sharing her with me. What a blessing she has been for so many. Love, Debbie Wright
Debbie Wright
October 3, 2021
