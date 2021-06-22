Winston-Salem - A public viewing for Ms. Dorothy Arnice Penn will be held today, June 22, from 1 to 5 PM at Douthit's. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 23, at 1 PM from Mercy Seat Holy Church. Family will receive friends at 12 PM. Douthit's
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 22, 2021.
To the family:
Please accept my sincere condolences. Mrs. Penn was a light in this world and will never be forgotten. I will forever cherish the fond memories I have of her. Sending love to you all, Ouida
Ouida Patten
June 23, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy for Mrs Arnice. We will never forget that we were truly blessed to be in your presence. Always making us laugh!! GOD welcomed THE ANGEL we treasured . May HIS mercy and grace comfort her family and all that loved her today and always. Trinka Danielle and Justin ,