Godek, Dorothy Reid
January 1, 1925 - November 20, 2020
Dorothy Reid Godek died on November 20, 2020. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Godek, two daughters; Patricia and Helen Godek, son; David, step-son; John Godek. She is survived by two sons, Barry and Andrew Godek, of the home, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to have no services. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.