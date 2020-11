Godek, Dorothy ReidJanuary 1, 1925 - November 20, 2020Dorothy Reid Godek died on November 20, 2020. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Godek, two daughters; Patricia and Helen Godek, son; David, step-son; John Godek. She is survived by two sons, Barry and Andrew Godek, of the home, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to have no services. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Service2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106