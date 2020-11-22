Menu
Dorothy Reid Godek
Godek, Dorothy Reid

January 1, 1925 - November 20, 2020

Dorothy Reid Godek died on November 20, 2020. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Godek, two daughters; Patricia and Helen Godek, son; David, step-son; John Godek. She is survived by two sons, Barry and Andrew Godek, of the home, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her wishes were to have no services. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC,27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
