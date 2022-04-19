Rickard, Dorothy Louise Lethco



April 25, 1931 - April 16, 2022



Dorothy (Dot) Louise Lethco Rickard passed away peacefully on April 16, 2022. She was 90. She was born April 25, 1931, in Newark, New Jersey to Edna Lethco. Dot graduated from Greenville (SC) High School in 1949 and from there attended the Salvation Army Training College in Atlanta. Upon graduation, she was commissioned as a Lieutenant and assigned to the New Bern, North Carolina Salvation Army Corps. It was there that she met the love of her life, David (Dave) Rickard. They married in 1953, moved to Winston-Salem and never left. They were married 56 years when Dave passed away in 2009. She began her professional career at Carolina Narrow Fabric where she was the Executive Secretary for 18 years. From there she moved to Lambe-Young Realty working as the Executive Secretary to Tom Lambe and Bill Young until her retirement in 1997. After retirement, Dot earned her CNA certification and worked for Senior Services providing home care until ultimately retiring in 2018 at age 87. During her 21 years with Senior Services, when anyone would ask what was going on in her life, Dot would say, "I work with the old people." Dot loved the Lord and received Jesus as her Savior at age 15. Throughout her life she was always involved in church activities, including teaching Sunday School classes for both children and adults and participating in adult choirs. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for more than 45 years. Dot is survived by her son, Ace (Ellen) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter Valerie (Sonny) of Winston-Salem, and son Kevin (Sally) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Stephen (Wendi) Stanley, Allison Stanley, Jim (Juraj) Rickard, Virginia Rickard, Dave (Colleen) Rickard, Billy Rickard and four great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish Dot's memory is her longtime companion, Wayne Hurst, with whom she shared many happy times after Dave's passing. Following a private graveside service, visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 on Wednesday, April 20th at Vogler Funeral Home in the Forsyth Memorial Park at 3815 Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, or a charity of your choice.



Vogler Funeral Home at Forysth



3815 Yadkinville Road



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 19, 2022.