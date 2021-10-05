Menu
Dorothy Marie Carl Shiffert
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Shiffert, Dorothy

January 21, 1931 - September 28, 2021

Dorothy "Dottie" "Grammie" Shiffert passed away peacefully at the age of 90. She was a wonderful woman.

Dorothy was born and raised in Harrisburg, PA, with her two sisters and brother. She moved to Winston-Salem, NC with her son Eric and husband J.D. "Jerry" Shiffert when he joined R.J. Reynolds in 1952. She was a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and daughter, Linda Shiffert.

Dorothy and Jerry were married for over 70 years. She was a mother of two, a grandmother of three, a great-grandmother of seven, and an aunt to many.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling with family and friends and savored many trips throughout the United States and Canada, family beach trips, fishing and hunting trips, tours in Europe, and cruises down the Nile in Egypt.

Dorothy supported and cared for her family, which she called her finest jewels. She was well known for her sense of humor and talent in playing the piano and singing. She will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 8, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Forsyth Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com.

Salem Funerals & Cremations

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mausoleum Chapel of Forsyth Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
my friend Dorothy You have always been a great and caring friend. You were one of the "Splashers" a group of ladies who met for lunch after exercising. We did this for close to 20 years. I will miss your caring, your humor, your friendship. God be with you my friend. Margie
Margie Wessels
October 5, 2021
