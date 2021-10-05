Shiffert, Dorothy
January 21, 1931 - September 28, 2021
Dorothy "Dottie" "Grammie" Shiffert passed away peacefully at the age of 90. She was a wonderful woman.
Dorothy was born and raised in Harrisburg, PA, with her two sisters and brother. She moved to Winston-Salem, NC with her son Eric and husband J.D. "Jerry" Shiffert when he joined R.J. Reynolds in 1952. She was a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and daughter, Linda Shiffert.
Dorothy and Jerry were married for over 70 years. She was a mother of two, a grandmother of three, a great-grandmother of seven, and an aunt to many.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling with family and friends and savored many trips throughout the United States and Canada, family beach trips, fishing and hunting trips, tours in Europe, and cruises down the Nile in Egypt.
Dorothy supported and cared for her family, which she called her finest jewels. She was well known for her sense of humor and talent in playing the piano and singing. She will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, October 8, 2021, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Forsyth Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 5, 2021.