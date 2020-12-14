Debbie ,Robert & Family

So sorry to hear about the loss of Dorothy. She was a precious and sweet lady. I know what you are going thru since we lost our Mother December 27,2019 of last year. Just remember that we will get to see her again in better health and no more tears and pain and sorrow. What a great day that will be. We will keep your family in our prayers now and in the days to come.

Betty Adams-Hepler Friend December 14, 2020