Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Hutchens Williams
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Williams

Yadkinville - Dorothy Hutchens Williams, 87, passed away December 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Williams family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
15
Lying in State
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Dec
15
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Frances Floyd
April 23, 2021
Debbie, I'm so sorry about the passing of your mom. I'll always have fond memories of her, she was a special lady.
You, and your family, are in my prayers.
Joy Lineberry
Friend
February 27, 2021
Debbie & Family, I am so Sorry to hear of your Mother’s passing. I pray for Peace and Comfort for the family.
Shawn Douthit
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Such a sweet soul
Terry
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I thought a lot of your mother, she was always so sweet.
Suzette Dalton
December 14, 2020
Debbie ,Robert & Family
So sorry to hear about the loss of Dorothy. She was a precious and sweet lady. I know what you are going thru since we lost our Mother December 27,2019 of last year. Just remember that we will get to see her again in better health and no more tears and pain and sorrow. What a great day that will be. We will keep your family in our prayers now and in the days to come.
Betty Adams-Hepler
Friend
December 14, 2020
Debbie and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your precious Mother. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie McBride Johnson
Family
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Lee, you will be in our thoughts and prayers.
LeAnn Doub
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
Debbie, prayers to you and your family during this sad time.
Terri Dixon Smith
Friend
December 13, 2020
Billy Brandon
Family
December 13, 2020
Linda Riddle
Family
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results