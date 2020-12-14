Yadkinville - Dorothy Hutchens Williams, 87, passed away December 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Cemetery. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Williams family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2020.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Frances Floyd
April 23, 2021
Debbie, I'm so sorry about the passing of your mom. I'll always have fond memories of her, she was a special lady. You, and your family, are in my prayers.
Joy Lineberry
Friend
February 27, 2021
Debbie & Family, I am so Sorry to hear of your Mother’s passing. I pray for Peace and Comfort for the family.
Shawn Douthit
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Such a sweet soul
Terry
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I thought a lot of your mother, she was always so sweet.
Suzette Dalton
December 14, 2020
Debbie ,Robert & Family So sorry to hear about the loss of Dorothy. She was a precious and sweet lady. I know what you are going thru since we lost our Mother December 27,2019 of last year. Just remember that we will get to see her again in better health and no more tears and pain and sorrow. What a great day that will be. We will keep your family in our prayers now and in the days to come.
Betty Adams-Hepler
Friend
December 14, 2020
Debbie and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your precious Mother. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie McBride Johnson
Family
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Lee, you will be in our thoughts and prayers.
LeAnn Doub
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
Debbie, prayers to you and your family during this sad time.