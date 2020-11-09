Blair, Dorothy Wynne
November 18, 1922 - November 4, 2020
Mrs. Dorothy Wynne Blair, 97, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. She born in Bartlesville, OK on November 18, 1922, to the late Arthur and Emma Everle Wynne. Mrs. Blair was married to John S. Blair, Jr. who preceded her in death. She and her husband traveled the United States extensively for twenty-five years in their motorhome. Surviving are her two sons, John S. Blair III and wife Julia of Montgomery, TX and Wynne Allen Blair and wife Pat of Winston-Salem, and her granddaughter, Leslie Wynne Blair of Raleigh. A graveside service will be conducted in her honor 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Forsyth Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Shane Nixon. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
