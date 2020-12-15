Pratt, Dorrell Lee
May 29, 1930 - December 14, 2020
Yadkinville - Mr. Dorrell Lee Pratt, age 90, of Yadkinville, passed away on December 14, 2020. Dorrell was born May 29, 1930 in Surry County to the late Lela Parker Pratt and Rufus Pratt. Surviving are his son, David (Elaine) Pratt of Randleman; 3 sisters, Gaynell Hollar and Retha (Jimmy) Whittaker of Mocksville, Charlotte (Harry) Norris of Yadkinville and a sister-in-law, Judy Pratt of Mocksville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Childress Pratt, an infant son, Dennis Lynn Pratt, and three brothers, Fred, John, and Bruce Pratt. Dorrell served as a proud Marine during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Western Electric Company. A private graveside will be held at Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Pratt family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.