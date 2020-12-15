Menu
Dorrell Lee Pratt
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Pratt, Dorrell Lee

May 29, 1930 - December 14, 2020

Yadkinville - Mr. Dorrell Lee Pratt, age 90, of Yadkinville, passed away on December 14, 2020. Dorrell was born May 29, 1930 in Surry County to the late Lela Parker Pratt and Rufus Pratt. Surviving are his son, David (Elaine) Pratt of Randleman; 3 sisters, Gaynell Hollar and Retha (Jimmy) Whittaker of Mocksville, Charlotte (Harry) Norris of Yadkinville and a sister-in-law, Judy Pratt of Mocksville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Childress Pratt, an infant son, Dennis Lynn Pratt, and three brothers, Fred, John, and Bruce Pratt. Dorrell served as a proud Marine during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Western Electric Company. A private graveside will be held at Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Pratt family.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lost our prayers are with you and your family
Harold and Patricia Hymes
December 15, 2020
I'm sorry to read about Dorrell passing I will keep the family in my prayers. He was a first cousin that I did not know that well.
LLoyd McCormick
December 15, 2020
RIP Uncle Dorrell.
John Pratt, Jr.
Family
December 14, 2020
