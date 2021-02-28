Alspaugh, Eben Wharton
April 17, 1928 - February 18, 2021
Eben Wharton Alspaugh, 92, of Winston-Salem, was promoted into the higher service of his Lord on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Clemmons, NC on April 17, 1928 to Annie Wharton Alspaugh and Samuel B. Alspaugh, Sr. A graduate of Clemmons High School, he was employed by P.H. Hanes Knitting Company for 40 years. In 1950 he joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War with the Wolfhounds of the 25th Infantry Division. In 1952, he married Rosa Louise Briggs, the love of his life. They were together for 66 years until her passing in 2018. Eben and Rosa were long-time members of New Philadelphia Moravian Church where he served as a Sacristan for much of his membership. They were devoted parents and grandparents. "Ebie" or "Bebie" could be counted on for anything from soccer and doctor appointments to bringing pets for Show & Tell. He always put their care and well-being first. Eben was an avid quail hunter, known for his ability to recognize and train fine pointing dogs. He enjoyed hunting trips throughout North Carolina and neighboring states and could out-walk many younger folks. He was delighted when President Jimmy Carter called upon him to supply "a well-trained dog." Eben also enjoyed gardening and attempting to outwit the squirrels that were inevitably first to the vine. He was energetic, rarely idle and always ready to help a friend or neighbor. As his health declined, Eben continued to be actively involved with his grandchildren and welcomed visits with family and friends. Eben was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa; by a sister, Hill Hunter; and by his brothers, Samuel Alspaugh, Jr. and George Alspaugh. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Alspaugh Davis and husband Carroll; his grandson, Ryan Davis and granddaughter, Caroline Davis; and by five nieces and three nephews. The family is grateful to the Hospice nurses who provided in-home care and to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.