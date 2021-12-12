Fulk, Edgar Reid
December 11, 1944 - December 9, 2021
Edgar Reid Fulk, Sr., 76, of King, NC, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center after a brief illness.
Mr. Fulk was born on December 11, 1944, in Stokes County to the late Ramie and Agnes Fulk. He was retired from Mt. Olive Elementary School, he loved woodworking. He was a jokester with a kind and loving heart who never met a stranger and was never too busy to help a friend. He attended Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in King.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Fulk; his sisters: Nancy Phillips, Anna Lee Myers, Nellie Mae Slater, Wyvena Hicks, and Ineida Pratt; and his brothers: Dellie Gray, and R.A. Fulk.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, JoAnn Speas Fulk; two sons: Edgar Reid Fulk, Jr. (Robin), and Michael Reid Fulk; two brothers: Leo Fulk (Jane), and Barry Fulk (Carolyn); three sisters: Diane Beck (Joe), Alleen Marshall, and Sally Essick (Billy); four grandchildren: Kayla Fulk, Robert Fulk, Cody Alexander (Kaitlyn), and Scotty Mays; a special nephew, Jason Watson; special babies Lily and Colt Watson; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his Tuesday Rook Playing Buddies.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Slate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church in King, NC.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edgar Reid Fulk, Sr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2021.