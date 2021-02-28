Edgar Alan Pace, 89, of Pinnacle, NC passed away peacefully at his beloved farm Jomeokee.
His life began on September 19, 1931 and ended on February 17, 2021. He was born in Henderson County of the late Margaret Oxindine Pace and Finley Pace, Sr. Alan was an Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. Following his service, he attended North Carolina State University graduating in a record three years with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. After graduation Alan moved to Winston-Salem, NC to begin a fifty year career with The Bahnson Company as a Senior Sales Engineer. A passion for innovation, Alan holds many patents still used in the air handling industry.
Alan's true love was his farm and campground at the foot of Pilot Mountain, Jomeokee. Purchased in 1978 from bluegrass legend Lester Flatt, Jomeokee was known as a venue for high quality traditional music. Notable concerts included: local country radio station WTQR's Family Reunion concerts; Jomeokee Bluegrass Concert Series; Jomeokee Music and Arts Festival. Alan's crown jewel was hosting his favorite country music legend, Willie Nelson.
In addition to concerts, Jomeokee hosts the Marine Corps League Mud Run, an annual event that supports charities in the Triad.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Wilson Pace; brothers Howard Pace, Finley Pace, Jr.; and sister, Evelyn Pace.
He is survived by his children, sons, Thomas Finley Pace and A. Wilson Pace; grandchildren, Avery June Pace and Anne Campbell Pace. Brothers, Rufus "Pooch" Pace and Carl Dudley Pace.
The family wishes to thank Zinnia Landreth for the extraordinary care she provided as well as the assistance of Trellis Supportive Care.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held at a later date.
In honor of Alan's passion for preservation, donations may be made to:
Horne Creek Living Historical Farm
308 Horne Creek Farm Road
Pinnacle, NC 27043
336-325-2298
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
OMG I'm just now learning of Mr. Pace's passing 13 days later. I must say I'm shocked and hurt. What an ABSOLUTELY wonderful person this man was to the community and to my MARINE CORPS League Detachment. I'm honored to have called him "friend" and I'll always remember his generous heart and spirit. GOD bless you Mr. Pace and SEMPER FIDELIS .