Perez Jr., Edgardo
July 15, 1990 - February 20, 2021
Edgardo Perez Jr. born on July 15, 1990 in Rochester, NY passed away on February 20, 2021 at his home in Winston Salem, NC. He is survived by his parents Edgardo and Elizabeth Perez his sister Elise Perez and girlfriend Mia Smith. His grandparents Gilberto, Virginia Perez, Tony, Norma Ortiz. He has four uncles Gilberto Perez Jr.(Juni), Ruben Rodriguez, Franklin Galeas and Michael Gomez. He had four aunts Betsy Gomez, Annette Galeas, Linda Rodriguez, Betty Perez. Cousins, Austin, Johnny, Alonzo, Alfonso, Giavanna, Michelle, Sean, Tomas, Laura, Mariely, Diego and RJ. He was a simple person who enjoyed his family and friends. Along the way he adopted Clarissa Colon as his sister and Tayvon O'Neil as his brother. They shared many memorable times together. Edgardo enjoyed computers, gaming, cars and most of all his family. He had many dear friends that he called family in the four cities he had an opportunity to call home, Rochester, NY, Collegedale, TN, Deltona, FL and Winston-Salem, NC.He impacted or touched so many lives with his laughter and smile. We were surprised as to how many people cared for him. Even though his anxiety kept him from enjoying the outdoors he always was there for our vacation times. His last vacation was to his favorite place the Outer Banks, NC. We will cherish every memory we have of him and hold him always in our hearts. Till we see you again my boy. Rest In Peace and we love you.Online condolences maybe sunmitted to www.GilmoreFunerals.com
.Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.