Edith Holcomb Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Davis, Edith Holcomb

September 26, 1932 - February 23, 2021

Yadkinville

Edith Holcomb Davis, 88, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born September 26, 1932 in Yadkin County to the late Ed and Grace Dudley Holcomb.

Edith grew up in Yadkin County, graduating from Yadkinville High School in 1950, earned a BA degree in Elementary Education from UNC Greensboro in 1954, and a MA degree in Special Education from Appalachian State University in 1978. She taught two years in Charlotte City Schools and ten years at Yadkinville High School. She served as Director of Special Programs in Yadkin County for twenty-two years, retiring in 1988 with thirty-four years of service.

Her service provided many joys in teaching, establishing programs for special needs students, gifted students, and support services personnel. A primary joy was establishing the guidance program to all elementary schools. In 1971, through her efforts, in coordination with Mental Health, the ADAP for special adult needs was started. The program continues as New Horizons in Yadkinville. Edith's services were supported by the Board of Education and the school's administrative staff. She was active in community services, including the Yadkinville UMC, serving as co-chair of the Bereavement Committee for over twenty years, Sunday School teacher, chairman of the Counsel on Ministries, Matron of the Eastern Star, and Advisory Board member for the Yadkin County Group Home.

Edith deeply loved our Savior and His creations. This led to her serving the Lord and others, always welcoming others with a smile. Her treasures were her husband, Max; her children, Bart Davis and Jill Matthews; son-in-law, Mark Matthews; and her grandsons, Mahlon and Carson Matthews who filled her life with joy as well as Christine Holt and Kaylee Bullin. The church, the pastor, Jonathan Gaylord, relatives and friends added to her life.

After retirement, while her health was good, she and Max traveled to various states, Niagara Falls, National Parks, and Europe. She then became the primary caretaker, with support, for five different family members, one after the other, including Max for seven years.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, survivors include a sister-in-law, Audrey Bavender; a special uncle, Odell Dudley; a precious cousin, Calvin Dudley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Grace Holcomb; her devoted husband of 53 years, Max; three brothers whom she loved with all her heart, Glyn, Charles, and Wayne Holcomb; an infant sister, Elizabeth; special nieces, Stephanie, Wendy, Patricia Holcomb, and Becky Knott. They were angels on earth teaching us how to live and how to depart this earth for their heavenly home.

Edith will be available for public viewing Friday, February 26, 2021 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturday, February 27th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM, Saturday, February 27th at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Gaylord and Rev. Patty Choplin officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkinville United Methodist Church Building Fund, 204 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to New Horizons, 1917 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055.

Edith walked with her Savior on earth, now face to face.

Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Davis family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Feb
27
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Gina Chamberlain
March 1, 2021
Thinking of all of Edith’s family. I am Sandy Rhodes, Byron’s widow, daughter-in-law of Merrill and Doris Rhodes. Grandma Loyce Ruckman was Edith’s aunt, Grace’s sister. We spent time with you all, our Carolina relatives, there and here in Iowa over the years. Always so enjoyable, but not often enough. Edith was a very special lady, very warm and gracious. I lost Byron to Covid in November so I know how hard these days are for you, Bart and Jill and your families. Just knowing your Mom is in Heaven now is a great comfort for you. God’s blessings.
Sandy Rhodes
Significant_other
March 1, 2021
It was a joy to work with Edith in the school system. She was a lovely person, and exhilarated God's love. Kay and Danny Mathis
February 27, 2021
Sorry for the loss of such a sweet and caring lady. I worked under Edith while employed with the school system. She helped me in so many ways and was always there for me. She became a dear friend and will greatly miss her. Love, Shirley Carter
Shirley Carter
Friend
February 27, 2021
Bart, Jill and families, So sorry for your loss. All our love and prayers are with you. May you find peace in all the wonderful memories you have shared through out the years.
Larry, Peggy & Tonya Hauser
February 27, 2021
Jill, Mark, and Bart and Family, L.L. and I are so sorry to hear of Edith's passing. She was a special lady and I know you have wonderful memories. You are in our prayers.
L.. L. and Carolyn Mason
Friend
February 26, 2021
I send my sympathy to all the family. I in her special Ed program for several years. She was an outstanding lady! She was always caring for the staff and students. After she retired she was always thrilled to see her kids and staff members. She left a great legacy. She will be greatly missed by all.
Carol Cox
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Sending prayers and love...
Sarah Mackie
Friend
February 26, 2021
Jill and Bart, we are so sorry to hear about you Mom's passing. I enjoyed working with her. She was a sweet lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with you both.
Dale and Kathy Wilhelm
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Edith Davis Family, I'm sorry for the loss of your Mother. I'm proud to have worked with Edith. She was a special person. Cleve Hollar
cleve hollar
Coworker
February 26, 2021
Jill and family, so sorry to hear about your mom. She was so sweet and loving to all that knew her. One of my best teachers. Prayers for all
Jackie and Michelle
Student
February 25, 2021
Edith was one of the sweetest, kindest teachers at Yadkinville School. I wasn't fortunate enough to have her as a teacher but ended up being one of her special education staff years later. My prayers go out for her precious family. I know she will be greatly missed.
Emmy Bullin
Coworker
February 25, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathy to To Bart and Jill God has plucked a beautiful flower from his garden.will b keeping all n prayer
Barbara Parker
February 25, 2021
Jill you and your family are in my prayers...
Sandy Sizemore
Friend
February 25, 2021
What a very special lady that touched so many lives! We will miss her dearly but know heaven is so much sweeter with her there! Love and prayers for her dear family who she loved dearly!❤
Calvin & Vicky Dudley
Family
February 25, 2021
Edith was one of the finest teachers that taught me at Yadkinville Elementary School. She was also a friend and mentor to me. I am so glad that she was part of my life. My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and former students.
Andrew Mackie
Student
February 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Driver
Friend
February 25, 2021
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family. Edith was my grandma Doris Rhodes' first cousin. I had the pleasure of coming down from Iowa to North Carolina a few times as a child. I will always remember the kindness Edith and the entire family gave us. So very sorry for your loss. Love from your Iowa family.
Lynette Wineland (Overman)
Family
February 25, 2021
Jill and Bart, and rest of the family, I am sorry to hear about the passing of Edith. She was such a beautiful and sweet lady. I know you will miss her dearly, but you have all those precious memories to share. We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
February 25, 2021
Prayers for the family. So sorry for your loss.
Steve Shore
Friend
February 25, 2021
Our condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
February 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers are with the family during this sad time. I was privileged to work with Edith years ago when I worked at Boonville Elementary. She was a sweet and caring person, always giving uplifting words. RIP EDITH.
Janice M. Brown
Friend
February 25, 2021
Jill and family, May God give you peace and comfort during this time of celebration for a beautiful lady. Hold the wonderful memories close to your hearts.
Karen Boyles
February 25, 2021
Hi Jill and Bart,
It was such a pleasure to meet and work with your Mom through Advance Home Care. We were just thinking about her the other day. We will miss her and will be thinking of you guys.
Deb and Katie
Katie Ayers
Friend
February 25, 2021
Edith was a great lady. She had a special love for her friends in Yadkin County Schools Special Programs. She was an inspiration for many of us who followed in her footsteps.
Jan Cornelius
Coworker
February 25, 2021
Jill, remembering your family in prayer. May your heart be filled with loving memories that bring you comfort.
Terri Dixon Smith
Friend
February 24, 2021
Edith has always been such a special lady to both of us. She hired me for my first job at the ADAP with Yadkin County Schools. I learned much under her leadership. Jill and Bart, you are in our thoughts at this time.
Teresa & Jim Logan
Friend
February 24, 2021
She was a beautiful lady inside and out! I will never forget how loving she was with Randy! Prayers for comfort to all the family sent with love! Jackie
Jackie Boggs
Family
February 24, 2021
Jill,
Praying for your family. So sorry for your loss!
Susan Matthews
Coworker
February 24, 2021
Jill & family,
I am so sorry to hear about your Mother. She always had a beautiful smile and was so much fun to talk with.
In Sympathy
Lena & Mike Williams
Lena Williams
Friend
February 24, 2021
Edith was a dear friend to many over the years. She and Max used to hook up the white sleigh when it snowed and ride through town we all at the courthouse loved seeing that and being friends with her and Max. Our prayers are with all the family.
Phyllis Adams
Friend
February 24, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Shirley Ann Hudson Chamberlain
Family
February 24, 2021
