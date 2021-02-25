Davis, Edith Holcomb
September 26, 1932 - February 23, 2021
Yadkinville
Edith Holcomb Davis, 88, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born September 26, 1932 in Yadkin County to the late Ed and Grace Dudley Holcomb.
Edith grew up in Yadkin County, graduating from Yadkinville High School in 1950, earned a BA degree in Elementary Education from UNC Greensboro in 1954, and a MA degree in Special Education from Appalachian State University in 1978. She taught two years in Charlotte City Schools and ten years at Yadkinville High School. She served as Director of Special Programs in Yadkin County for twenty-two years, retiring in 1988 with thirty-four years of service.
Her service provided many joys in teaching, establishing programs for special needs students, gifted students, and support services personnel. A primary joy was establishing the guidance program to all elementary schools. In 1971, through her efforts, in coordination with Mental Health, the ADAP for special adult needs was started. The program continues as New Horizons in Yadkinville. Edith's services were supported by the Board of Education and the school's administrative staff. She was active in community services, including the Yadkinville UMC, serving as co-chair of the Bereavement Committee for over twenty years, Sunday School teacher, chairman of the Counsel on Ministries, Matron of the Eastern Star, and Advisory Board member for the Yadkin County Group Home.
Edith deeply loved our Savior and His creations. This led to her serving the Lord and others, always welcoming others with a smile. Her treasures were her husband, Max; her children, Bart Davis and Jill Matthews; son-in-law, Mark Matthews; and her grandsons, Mahlon and Carson Matthews who filled her life with joy as well as Christine Holt and Kaylee Bullin. The church, the pastor, Jonathan Gaylord, relatives and friends added to her life.
After retirement, while her health was good, she and Max traveled to various states, Niagara Falls, National Parks, and Europe. She then became the primary caretaker, with support, for five different family members, one after the other, including Max for seven years.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, survivors include a sister-in-law, Audrey Bavender; a special uncle, Odell Dudley; a precious cousin, Calvin Dudley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Grace Holcomb; her devoted husband of 53 years, Max; three brothers whom she loved with all her heart, Glyn, Charles, and Wayne Holcomb; an infant sister, Elizabeth; special nieces, Stephanie, Wendy, Patricia Holcomb, and Becky Knott. They were angels on earth teaching us how to live and how to depart this earth for their heavenly home.
Edith will be available for public viewing Friday, February 26, 2021 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturday, February 27th from 8:00AM to 12:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM, Saturday, February 27th at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Gaylord and Rev. Patty Choplin officiating. Burial will follow at Yadkin Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkinville United Methodist Church Building Fund, 204 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to New Horizons, 1917 W. Main St., Yadkinville, NC 27055.
Edith walked with her Savior on earth, now face to face.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.