Thinking of all of Edith’s family. I am Sandy Rhodes, Byron’s widow, daughter-in-law of Merrill and Doris Rhodes. Grandma Loyce Ruckman was Edith’s aunt, Grace’s sister. We spent time with you all, our Carolina relatives, there and here in Iowa over the years. Always so enjoyable, but not often enough. Edith was a very special lady, very warm and gracious. I lost Byron to Covid in November so I know how hard these days are for you, Bart and Jill and your families. Just knowing your Mom is in Heaven now is a great comfort for you. God’s blessings.

Sandy Rhodes Significant_other March 1, 2021