Dowell, Edith Butner
September 7, 1932 - September 28, 2021
Edith Butner Dowell of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 7, 1932, in Forsyth County to the late Howard Ruffin and Amanda Callahan Butner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Howard Ruffin Butner, Jr., Henry Ray Butner, Robert Lee Butner, Charles Edward Butner, and Luther Gray Butner. She was a loving aunt and friend. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday October 5, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremations
120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.