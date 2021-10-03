Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Butner Dowell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Dowell, Edith Butner

September 7, 1932 - September 28, 2021

Edith Butner Dowell of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 7, 1932, in Forsyth County to the late Howard Ruffin and Amanda Callahan Butner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Howard Ruffin Butner, Jr., Henry Ray Butner, Robert Lee Butner, Charles Edward Butner, and Luther Gray Butner. She was a loving aunt and friend. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday October 5, 2021, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremations

120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm sorry to hear of Ediths passing. My prayers and condolences are with the family. I worked with Edith a number of years at Fogle Furniture Co. She was a very sweet and fun person to work with.
Shirley Cobbler Holden
Work
October 6, 2021
I will miss you always ...I love you
Robin Hill
Family
October 3, 2021
she will be miss she was like mom to me love her forvever
mr robert hege
Family
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results