Clemmons - Edith Hartman Ketner, 90, died Feb. 21, 2021. The viewing is 2-4 PM Feb. 25 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. The funeral is 11 AM Feb. 26 at Grace Baptist Church, visitation 1hr prior. Burial at Arcadia UMC Cemetery.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
8 Entries
Gos bless your family. My mother worked with her at Northwest. Such a sweet lady! Prayers sent.
Sherry Leonard Burkhart
March 1, 2021
Denny and Kathy and families, I was sorry to hear about your mother. Edith was one sweet lady
Bobby and Ruth KetnerBobby
Bobby Ketner
Family
February 27, 2021
Mrs. Edith was our across the road neighbor for close to 19 years. She was the sweetest lady around. She will be greatly missed. So sorry for your loss.
Jeff, Shelley, Ryan and Zack Long
Neighbor
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Edith's passing. She was a precious lady. May God grant you peace during this difficult time.
Kely Robinson
February 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! She was a very sweet lady. Prayers for you her family.
Vicki Jo Kimel
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. LeAnne and Jeff
February 25, 2021
Edith was the best person I have ever known. Praying for the whole family.Love you all
Betty Moon
Friend
February 24, 2021
Love and prayers of peace and comfort to Edith's family. Denny ,Rose and Kathy your Mama was a sweet sweet lady that will be missed. I loved her and will always remember her for her happy smile. Heaven gained another precious Angel. LORETTA BECK