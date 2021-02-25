Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edith Hartman Ketner
FUNERAL HOME
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC
Ketner

Clemmons - Edith Hartman Ketner, 90, died Feb. 21, 2021. The viewing is 2-4 PM Feb. 25 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. The funeral is 11 AM Feb. 26 at Grace Baptist Church, visitation 1hr prior. Burial at Arcadia UMC Cemetery.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem, NC
Feb
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Baptist Church Chapel
NC
Feb
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Grace Baptist Church Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Gos bless your family. My mother worked with her at Northwest. Such a sweet lady! Prayers sent.
Sherry Leonard Burkhart
March 1, 2021
Denny and Kathy and families, I was sorry to hear about your mother. Edith was one sweet lady

Bobby and Ruth KetnerBobby
Bobby Ketner
Family
February 27, 2021
Mrs. Edith was our across the road neighbor for close to 19 years. She was the sweetest lady around. She will be greatly missed. So sorry for your loss.
Jeff, Shelley, Ryan and Zack Long
Neighbor
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Edith's passing. She was a precious lady. May God grant you peace during this difficult time.
Kely Robinson
February 25, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! She was a very sweet lady. Prayers for you her family.
Vicki Jo Kimel
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
LeAnne and Jeff
February 25, 2021
Edith was the best person I have ever known. Praying for the whole family.Love you all

Betty Moon
Friend
February 24, 2021
Love and prayers of peace and comfort to Edith's family. Denny ,Rose and Kathy your Mama was a sweet sweet lady that will be missed. I loved her and will always remember her for her happy smile. Heaven gained another precious Angel. LORETTA BECK
Loretta Beck
Neighbor
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results