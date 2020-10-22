Smith, Edith Marie (Workman)



Mrs. Edith Marie Workman Smith, 95, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 20, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born June 17, 1925, to John Ellis and Emma Perdue Workman. Edith was a proud graduate of the Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She first worked at Baptist Hospital; then as a member of the US Cadet Nurse Corps at Woodrow Wilson Hospital, Staunton, Virginia, which served sick and wounded soldiers during World War II. The majority of her nursing career was spent as an office nurse for Dr. Robert L. McDonald in Thomasville, NC. On shopping trips in Thomasville, it seemed everyone she met knew her and would stop to converse. After Dr. McDonald's passing, she worked for several years as an occupational health nurse in High Point, NC. Most importantly, Edith was a loving and giving wife, mother, and family member. She was a faithful member of Canaan United Methodist Church, and at various times served as a children's Sunday School teacher, in the United Methodist Women, and in other capacities. She did not just talk about her faith, but lived it for all to see. She was preceded in death by her son, Harlan J. Smith; her parents; and brothers Edgar, Clyde, and Kenneth Workman. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Joseph D. ("J. Mack") Smith of the home; and her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Mike Barneycastle. There will be an open visitation at J. C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 10301 North NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107, on Friday, October 23, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road, Winston-Salem, on Saturday, Oct 24, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Jay Bowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107; or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



JC Green & Sons Funeral Home



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.