Myers, Edith W.



September 15, 1924 - September 29, 2020



Edith Warner Myers died on September 29, 2020 in Palliative Care at Forsyth Hospital. She was born on September 15, 1924 to Drewery Gray and Alma Morris Warner. Edith was a graduate of Walkertown High School, UNC-Greensboro with graduate study at Salem College and Wake Forest University. She volunteered at the YMCA and The Shepherd's Center and was on the board of Family Services. Mrs. Myers taught 5-year-old kindergarten at Summit School for 20 years. She embraced her students by recognizing and nourishing their strengths. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leslie (Les) Myers; her brothers, Leonard E. Warner and his wife Betty, Horace G. Warner, and his wife Virginia, and Harold L. Warner. She is survived by her daughter, Molly Myers, her son, Leslie (Marti) M. Myers, Jr. and his wife Patsy Millar Myers all of Winston-Salem, a grandson Joshua M. Myers of NYC, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Neal Warner of Walkertown; and nieces and nephews throughout NC. Edith blessed many lives. Her family would like to thank the staffs of Vienna Village, Homestead Hills Skilled Care, and Palliative Care at Forsyth Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care. An in person memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.