Collins, Edna Kay Sweatt
April 9, 1957 - January 8, 2022
Edna Kay Sweatt Collins, 64, passed away early Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 at her home.
Kay was born on April 9, 1957 in Swain County to her parents, the late Coley Sweatt and Edith Williams Sweatt. She attended New Hope Baptist Church and was employed by Cook Medical. She loved crafting, spending time with her grandchildren and selling Mary Kay products.
In addition to her father, Kay was preceded in death by her granddaughter Callie Grace DeHart.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel DeHart (Heather) and Jason DeHart (Karen), mother, Edith Williams Edmond, eleven grandchildren, Alexis, Miley, Kyleigh, Bryleigh, Bentley and Russell DeHart, Kaylee, Alissa, Alexi Childress, Robbie and Josie Barton, three sisters, Jeanette Newman, Faye Collins, and Donna Simms, three brothers, Coy Newman, Jr. (Lori), Roger Dale Sweatt, and Bobby D. Sweatt (Anna), fiancé and soulmate of 16 years, Perry Knight, and his daughter, Holly Knight, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be an 2:00 PM graveside service held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Mountainview Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Howard officiating.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at her home.
Memorials may be made to Stokes County Foster Care, P.O. Box 20, Danbury, NC 27016.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are requested.
