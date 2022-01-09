Martin, Edna Pauline Jackson



Our beloved Edna Pauline Jackson Martin, 86, of Winston Salem, NC transitioned on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Baptist Medical Center surrounded by family. Edna was born on January 5, 1935 in Laurens County, SC to the late George Belton Jackson Sr and Lucille Smith Jackson.



She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John Douglas Jackson, George "Buddy" Jackson Jr and Martha Ann Jackson Oliver. She is survived by and leaves to cherish her memory her children: Alfonso Martin Jr, Michelle Martin, Tristan (Kiesha) Martin and her sister, Margret Rose Gist. She also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren: Antionette (Kevin) Sheppard McCollum, Jerrod Martin, Tyshia Gray, Brandon Washington, Toyoka White, Dominique (RoQueeta) Sides, Tristan Martin Jr, Adrian Sides Jr, Chelsea Martin, Schanntel Martin, Cristan Hunter, Ja'Mario Pinkney and Nakia Martin, and a host of great-grand kids, nieces & nephews.



The service will be held Saturday, January 15th, 2021, 3pm at Mt. Moriah Outreach Center 317 Jefferson St, Kernersville, NC 27284



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.