Newsome, Edna Slagle
August 10, 1928 - November 25, 2020
Edna Slagle Newsome, 92, went home to be with her Lord November 25, 2020.
Graveside Funeral Services to celebrate her life will be held 12:00PM Noon Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, with her grandson, Rev. Frank Newsome, Jr. and her grandson-in-law, Rev. Chad Warner officiating.
A native of Emporia, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Daisy Morris Slagle and James Henry Slagle. She was married to the late Linus M. Newsome and also was preceded in death by son, Alvin Newsome; daughter-in-law, Lori Newsome; granddaughter, Megan Newsome; and numerous deceased siblings who preceded her in death.
She was a longtime member of Kerwin Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Ellen Newsome Cave and Stephen of Kernersville; sons, Wilson Newsome and Vicki of Colfax, Randy Newsome and Sue of Kernersville, Earl Newsome of Burlington, Frank Newsome, Sr. and Teresa of Walkertown, and Marvin Newsome and Penny of Kernersville; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; sisters, Marion Wright, Nell Prince and Norman, Lorine Bradley, and Lily Mitchell all of Emporia, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to Kerwin Baptist Church, 4520 Old Hollow Road, Kernersville, NC 27284
Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.