Denton - Edna Louise Snyder, 60, passed Feb. 24, 2021. A service will be held at 4 pm Feb. 28, 2021 at Advent Moravian Church, with private burial at a later date. She will lie in state in the church from 3-4 pm prior to the service.
Dear Family I worked with Edna for over 14 years. She will be missed by all of us. I will always remember her knowledge and wisdom she always shared. I know she is singing in heaven. She was a wonderful co-worker. Blessings and prayers for the family
Janet Money
Coworker
March 9, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Edna's passing. Prayers for Betty and the family.
Hillarie Milam
March 4, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Edna's passing. I have not know her long, but quickly felt the connection you have with old friends. She made me feel instantly welcome and at ease, and she had a wonderful sense of humor. I will miss her so much. My sympathies and God's blessings go to the family
Rebecca Kassner
March 1, 2021
I will miss Edna's smile, hard work, and desire to help anyone in need. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve the loss of such a special woman.
Karen Kopa
Coworker
March 1, 2021
Condolences on the loss. Edna was a pleasure to work with and will be missed greatly.
Alan Wagner
Coworker
March 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Keith and Sandra Roberts
Sandra Roberts
Friend
February 28, 2021
It was a pleasure working with Edna. Wishing you peace and strength during this difficult time.
Keith Garner
Friend
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss, and condolences to the family. She will be missed. God will take good care of her.
Randy Snyder
Family
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Edna's passing. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
Ronnie Snyder
Family
February 27, 2021
So sorry about Edna. God's blessings to her family.
Peggy Sumner
February 27, 2021
To the members of the Snyder family know your in my heart and prayers my sympathy to you each!
Jane Blizzard
February 27, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Edna's passing. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with you and your family. Love, Jackie and Susie Seats
Susie Seats
Friend
February 27, 2021
My heart felt condolences to all of you. I was saddened to hear of Edna's illness and passing and our thoughts and prayers are with you all now and in the coming days. Faye McDuffie Gardner
Faye McDuffie Gardner
February 27, 2021
We were so saddened and shocked to hear about the loss of Edna. Prayers for all the family in the next days and weeks as you process this great loss
Toby, Mandy, Camryn & Caiden Cottrell
February 26, 2021
Betty & Family, we were sorry to hear of Edna's passing! Please know we are praying for you and your family. Edna was always a blessing to us and fun to be around. We know she will be greatly missed by all. We know her and her dad are rejoicing to be together again. We love you! Hulon & Frances Pait
Hulon Pait
Friend
February 26, 2021
Edna your light will shine forever in all those that knew and loved you.
Wanda Montgomery
Friend
February 26, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Edna for 10 years at DavidsonWorks. Edna was a very caring and compassionate person. I will be forever grateful for everything she did to help me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Rest In Peace dear sweet Edna.
Wanda Montgomery
Friend
February 26, 2021
I worked with Edna for 13 years and will miss her. DavidsonWorks will never be the same without her. My deepest condolences for her family.
Beth Mitchell
Coworker
February 26, 2021
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love. Charlie F and Hazel Hedrick Sides Families of Lexington Welcome NC and SC and Michigan.