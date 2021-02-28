Menu
Edward Irving Bowen
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Bowen, Edward Irving

November 22, 1945 - February 18, 2021

On February 18, 2021 Edward Irving Bowen, 75, passed away at Forest Heights Senior Living Community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina as a patient of their Bridge to Rediscovery Alzheimer's and dementia care program.

Ed was a proud graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Vanderbilt University. He graduated from Poly in 1963 and Vanderbilt in 1967 with a B.E. in Electrical Engineering. Ed worked for 44 years as an Aerospace Failure Analysis Engineer for Westinghouse and Northrup Grumman. Additionally, he loved volunteering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore as an exhibit guide.

Ed loved the time he spent on the rifle team at Poly and he as an adult he loved traveling, photography, woodworking, hiking, bird watching, golfing, designing projects around the house, coaching his daughter's softball team, and his family.

He was born to Eloise and Edward Bowen on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a devoted husband of 52 years to Sharon Anne Moore Bowen, a devoted father of Elizabeth Piatt, a loving brother to Nancy Lukow and grandfather to Ian Flaherty. He is also survived by his nephew, John Lukow, Jr. and his niece, Jennifer Lukow.

Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home

Clemmons, North Carolina
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Eddie was such a kind hearted man, who we will greatly miss.
Kim, Jack, Alex and Mason Lukow
Kim Lukow
Family
March 4, 2021
You will always be in my heart.
Nancy
March 2, 2021
