Bowen, Edward Irving



November 22, 1945 - February 18, 2021



On February 18, 2021 Edward Irving Bowen, 75, passed away at Forest Heights Senior Living Community in Winston-Salem, North Carolina as a patient of their Bridge to Rediscovery Alzheimer's and dementia care program.



Ed was a proud graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Vanderbilt University. He graduated from Poly in 1963 and Vanderbilt in 1967 with a B.E. in Electrical Engineering. Ed worked for 44 years as an Aerospace Failure Analysis Engineer for Westinghouse and Northrup Grumman. Additionally, he loved volunteering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore as an exhibit guide.



Ed loved the time he spent on the rifle team at Poly and he as an adult he loved traveling, photography, woodworking, hiking, bird watching, golfing, designing projects around the house, coaching his daughter's softball team, and his family.



He was born to Eloise and Edward Bowen on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a devoted husband of 52 years to Sharon Anne Moore Bowen, a devoted father of Elizabeth Piatt, a loving brother to Nancy Lukow and grandfather to Ian Flaherty. He is also survived by his nephew, John Lukow, Jr. and his niece, Jennifer Lukow.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.