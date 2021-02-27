Brower, Edward



August 23, 1948 - February 23, 2021



Ed passed from this life peacefully at home. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Grosse Pointe, MI, he grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where he met the love of his life, Nancy. They moved to Winston-Salem, NC in 1977. Over his lifetime, Ed started various business ventures and touched many lives. He attended Colorado School of Mines, and High Point University graduate school. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Andi Lentz (Chad); daughter, Erika Patterson (Daron); grandchildren, Sam Lentz, Alex Lentz, Chloe Patterson, Wade Patterson. Edward had a lifelong love of God and Nature. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude's hospital.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.