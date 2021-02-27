Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Brower
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Brower, Edward

August 23, 1948 - February 23, 2021

Ed passed from this life peacefully at home. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Grosse Pointe, MI, he grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where he met the love of his life, Nancy. They moved to Winston-Salem, NC in 1977. Over his lifetime, Ed started various business ventures and touched many lives. He attended Colorado School of Mines, and High Point University graduate school. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Andi Lentz (Chad); daughter, Erika Patterson (Daron); grandchildren, Sam Lentz, Alex Lentz, Chloe Patterson, Wade Patterson. Edward had a lifelong love of God and Nature. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Jude's hospital.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Nancy may God Comfort You In This Time Of Sorrow Sorry To Hear My Friend Is Gone He Was An Angel MayGod Bless You And May He Cause His Face To Smile on You And Family love David and Linda
David and Linda Jordan
February 28, 2021
It was a pleasure knowing you over the year, you were kind and caring to my husband and I...You two will meet in heaven..God Bless Your family.
Judy Oliver
February 27, 2021
Eddie was also a beloved brother-in-law and friend. We will cherish our memories and share stories while we're still here, and look forward to meeting up again in heaven.
Gayle
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results