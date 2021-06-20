Hopkins, Edward "Junior"
September 2, 1944 - June 16, 2021
HOPKINS
PINE HALL
Edward "Junior" Hopkins, 76, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday afternoon, June 16, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
Junior was born on September 2, 1944 to the late Joecephus and Louella Ring Hopkins. He was a retired salesman from Sunbeam and Sara Lee with over 40 years of service. Junior served his country proudly in the United Sates Army. He was an avid racing fan and loved going to Bowman Gray Stadium as well as slot car racing. Junior enjoyed bowling with family and friends, bluegrass music, and watching old westerns.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by a brother, William Hopkins.
Junior is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Hope Bowman Hopkins; 2 children, Colleen Hopkins Hutchens (Bryan "Homie" Hutchens) and Stephen Edward Hopkins (Michelle); 2 grandchildren, Trista Annette Shipley and Andrew Nicholas Hutchens (Felicia); 4 great grandchildren, Emily and Bella Shipley and Ethan and Ryker Hutchens; 4 sisters, Myrtle Hopkins, Peggy Chaney (Freddy), Carolyn Golden (Otha), and Judy Hopkins; a brother, David Hopkins; and a "special" step son, Jimmy (Bobbie) Beard.
There will be a 6:30 pm memorial service held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Craddock officiating.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 5 – 6:30 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
: P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
