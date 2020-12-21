Edward Wier Hutchins died in Mesquite, Nevada, on December 15, 2020. He was happily married to Lenora Worden Hutchins for forty five years. They completed each other perfectly. Ed was born on May 6, 1935 to Frederick Strickland Hutchins Sr. and Annie Laurie Wier Hutchins in Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA in 1953 where he excelled in varsity football, track, and wrestling. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1957 with a degree in business and later a Master of Business Administration. He served briefly in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Ed worked in the International Department for Bank of America in New York and then San Francisco. He fell in love with the Western States and never returned. He worked in the gaming industry for fifty years in Lake Tahoe, Reno, and Las Vegas as well as in Cat Cay, Bahamas and London, England. His mother maintained her entire life that he worked for "a bank." He was well known and respected throughout the gaming industry. His generosity was legendary. He was adored by family and friends. His collection of Hawaiian shirts and cowboy boots was extensive. Ed was also an accomplished skier and traveled the world to conquer new slopes.
He is survived by his wife Lenora, his niece Judge Laurie Hutchins (Dan Johnson) of Winston-Salem, NC, his nephew Rick Hutchins (Terri Bennett and her children Tony, Sarah, and Sam) of Charlotte, NC, his great niece Kate Shelton (Lee Shelton) of Huntersville, NC, his great nephews Rick Hutchins and Robert Edward Hutchins (his namesake) of Charlotte, NC, and his great, great nephew Will Shelton of Huntersville, NC. On Lenora's side he is survived by his brothers in law Greg Worden (Barbara) of San Diego, CA, Bill Worden of Las Vegas, NV, and Scott Worden (Ally) of Las Vegas, NV, his sister in law Suzanne Martinez (Joe) of San Diego, CA, nephews Jared Martinez (Danielle) of Laguna Hills, CA, Matt Worden of San Diego, CA and Eddie Worden (his namesake) of San Diego, CA and great niece Sawyer Mae Martinez of Laguna Hills, CA. Ed was preceded in death by his brother Fred Hutchins of Winston-Salem, NC.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.
Will never forget Eddie Gus
Sara Fair
January 5, 2021
Ed was a great guy and will be missed. Joshua Edery Josh Edery
Joshua Edery
Family
December 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news. Eddie was such a wonderful generous man. I have many fond memories of Halloween parties and Christmas dinners at my parents, and New Year´s Eve at the old Showboat Country Club. But one of my fondest memories is taking my kids trick or treating at Eddie and Lenora´s, when you guys lived around the corner from us. My kids couldn´t wait to knock on your door; you guys handed out wrapped up quarters, and Eddie always gave them extra quarters. My kids are grown adults with children of their own, but they still remember you, Eddie and of course the quarters.
My deepest sympathy to you Lenora. Please know if you need anything, Don and I are here. Love you, Sheri
Sheri Jensen
December 26, 2020
"Ed" , "Eddie", "Gus" (and many other other names) was my best friend growing up, and he will always be remembered by numerous other friends.
Alex Galloway
December 25, 2020
Enjoyed working with Ed in the casinos & always took a moment to listen to his many stories(much wisdom was said). He never seemed to let anything bother him & spoke highly of people around him. Today there are many tears, but if you keep all the memories close to your heart, in time those tears will turn to smiles.
William Barry Jr.
Coworker
December 21, 2020
Michelle Arnett
December 21, 2020
Mark Pegram
December 21, 2020
I just found out the news today, and I am heartbroken... Eddie was beyond a nice gentleman and I always have loved seeing him and Lenora when they came into Katherine's. I will miss him very much. Lenora I just want to give you a big hug.