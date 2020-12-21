Hutchins, Edward



May 6, 1935 - December 15, 2020



Edward Wier Hutchins died in Mesquite, Nevada, on December 15, 2020. He was happily married to Lenora Worden Hutchins for forty five years. They completed each other perfectly. Ed was born on May 6, 1935 to Frederick Strickland Hutchins Sr. and Annie Laurie Wier Hutchins in Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA in 1953 where he excelled in varsity football, track, and wrestling. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1957 with a degree in business and later a Master of Business Administration. He served briefly in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Ed worked in the International Department for Bank of America in New York and then San Francisco. He fell in love with the Western States and never returned. He worked in the gaming industry for fifty years in Lake Tahoe, Reno, and Las Vegas as well as in Cat Cay, Bahamas and London, England. His mother maintained her entire life that he worked for "a bank." He was well known and respected throughout the gaming industry. His generosity was legendary. He was adored by family and friends. His collection of Hawaiian shirts and cowboy boots was extensive. Ed was also an accomplished skier and traveled the world to conquer new slopes.



He is survived by his wife Lenora, his niece Judge Laurie Hutchins (Dan Johnson) of Winston-Salem, NC, his nephew Rick Hutchins (Terri Bennett and her children Tony, Sarah, and Sam) of Charlotte, NC, his great niece Kate Shelton (Lee Shelton) of Huntersville, NC, his great nephews Rick Hutchins and Robert Edward Hutchins (his namesake) of Charlotte, NC, and his great, great nephew Will Shelton of Huntersville, NC. On Lenora's side he is survived by his brothers in law Greg Worden (Barbara) of San Diego, CA, Bill Worden of Las Vegas, NV, and Scott Worden (Ally) of Las Vegas, NV, his sister in law Suzanne Martinez (Joe) of San Diego, CA, nephews Jared Martinez (Danielle) of Laguna Hills, CA, Matt Worden of San Diego, CA and Eddie Worden (his namesake) of San Diego, CA and great niece Sawyer Mae Martinez of Laguna Hills, CA. Ed was preceded in death by his brother Fred Hutchins of Winston-Salem, NC.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2020.