Peterson, Edward Kenneth



June 15, 1937 - November 19, 2020



Edward Kenneth (Ken) Peterson, 83, husband of Judy for over 55 years, died at Hospice November 19, 2020 from heart and lung complications. He was born June 15, 1937 in Winston-Salem to the late Mr. and Mrs. E. C. Peterson.



Survivors, other than Judy, include sisters, Nancy P. Hensel (son, Bryan of Greensboro and son, Steve - Carolyn, Katie and James of Concord), Mary Beth Peterson of Durham (son, Allen-Jenay, Blake and Ashey of Las Vegas and daughter Carson Smith of Raleigh and her son Evan.) Judy's nieces, Jan Edwards (Mark of Raleigh) and Norma (Clayton and Nick of Apex) to whom Ken was a special uncle also survive.



Ken was a graduate of UNC-G and enjoyed working in the financial world. His greatest pleasures in life came from walking alone or with Judy, a close friend Bob Topkins or Bryan and Steve, as well as having and enjoying cars.



There will be no service or visitation. Along with appreciating support from family and friends, Ken was most grateful for two organizations which helped him so much in the past ten months. Memorials, if desired, could be sent to Winston-Salem Fire Station, 1505 N. Peace Haven Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Trellis/Hospice, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Others helped in many ways including Betsy Bray, P.A., Hospice staff members, including his CNA, Merza and Home Instead CNAs, Mimi and Keara.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.