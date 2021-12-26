Menu
Edward Andrew Weaver
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Weaver, Edward Andrew

October 23, 1948 - December 17, 2021

Edward Andrew Weaver, 73, of Clemmons, North Carolina died December 17, 2021 at Black Mountain Neuro Medical Treatment Center in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

"Ed" was born October 23, 1948. He was the son of the late Donald W. Weaver and Nell Scott Weaver; the brother of Lee, Donald (Mary), and Julia Weaver; the husband of Pat Weaver; the father of Christine Wall (Brad), Scott Raynor, and Ciri Fenzel (John); the grandfather of Mattie and John Wall, Anna, Erin and Luke Fenzel, and favorite cousin to Edward, Andy, John, Robin, and Pat; uncle to Mari Sarvey (Shawn) and Amy Prince (Paul). In all relationships he was a loyal mentor and protector.

On a trip to Scotland, Ed wanted to see the site of Greyfriar's Bobby the Skye Terrier who guarded the grave of his owner for 14 years. Ed loved animals and he appreciated the devotion and loyalty displayed by the Terrier. For him it was symbolic of the kind of sacrifice you make for those for whom you care. Ed never got to retire despite several attempts. He simply could not leave his companies until he was sure everyone would be okay.

Ed established or partnered with others to build several companies mostly in the field of transportation. He earned a business degree from UNC Chapel Hill after his discharge from the Army and combined that degree with his natural persistence (referred to by some as "stubbornness") to overcome many obstacles in the trucking industry, notably correcting unequal treatment for trucking companies in many areas.

The welfare of his friends and employees was more important to him than his own. Today, his employees remember he would never ask them to do something that he would not do himself. In the diesel repair shop, he would routinely need to be asked to NOT get under a truck to help.

Ed proudly served in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran with the 82nd Airborne Division. In Vietnam, he was exposed to Agent Orange, eventually leading to his Parkinson's Disease. In every way, he was a causality of war.

Both his parents predeceased him. His wife of 41 years, Pat, his siblings, Don and Julia, as well as his children and grandchildren, remain to carry on his legacy of selflessness and service to others.

The family will visit with friends 5-7 PM Monday December 27, 2021 at Christ Church Anglican, 2252 Queen St, Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Funeral Services celebrating Ed's life will be 10:00 AM Tuesday December 28 at Christ Church Anglican, officiated by Father Ben Sharpe. The service will be live streamed from the church's website, www.ChristChurchWS.org

Inurnment with Military Honors is 2:00 PM Wednesday December 29,2021 at Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

The family ask that masks be worn and social distancing to be respected for visitation and services.

Pat would like to thank the CNAs, nurses, and staff on R-3 at Black Mountain Neuro Medical Center for their loving care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church, 2252 Queen St, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, and/or The Black Mountain Center Foundation, 932 Old US 70 Highway, Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711

He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? -Micah 6:8

Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I am so sorry Pat. Praying for you and your family and am a phone call or text away if I can do anything for you.
Charles Herring
December 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Ed was an excellent loving and caring friend and customer, you will be missed my dear friend.
Donnie Kline/Napa Auto Parts
December 27, 2021
So sorry to read of Ed's death ---Pat, I will be thinking of you and your family --Sending a Hug to all ---
SHIRLEY Lyerly HARDEE
December 26, 2021
I am so sorry Pat. I´ll be praying for y´all. Just a phone call away if you need me.
Charles Herring
December 26, 2021
We always loved Ed´s company & I especially loved playing golf with both of U. Thought of both of U the last few years when we knew Ed was suffering. Our prayers are with U, Pat & entire family.
Ed & Nancy Smith
Friend
December 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Wanda & Ray
Wanda & Ray Bourne
Family
December 26, 2021
