Leonard, Elaine



1953 - 2022



Elaine Mary (Klostermann) Leonard, 69, of Middleton, Wisconsin, passed away on April 4th, 2022, at home.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at St. Patrick Garryowen Church with Fr. Phillip Kruse and Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 8th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be held at 4:00 P.M.



Elaine was born on January 28, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Armella (Bruggemann) Klostermann.



She is a graduate of Beckman High School class of 1971, Iowa State University class of 1976, The University of Iowa Physical Therapy Program class of 1978, and received her Master's in Physical Therapy UW-Madison in 1992. She was employed for 34 years as a Physical Therapist at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.



On June 25, 1982, she was united in marriage to James Leonard of Bernard, Iowa. Elaine had a love for travelling, especially to Door County and Florida; she especially enjoyed spending time in the summer with her nieces and nephews on the lake.



She is survived by her husband, Jim Leonard, of Middleton, WI; her sisters, Kathy (Ron) Klein, Bonnie Klostermann, JoAnne (Lee) Cairy, Mary (Bill) Donovan, Margie Klostermann, and Jane (Peter) Cobb; her brothers, Bob (Karen) Klostermann, Carl Klosterman; and sister-in-law, Marilyn (Tom) Holland.



She was preceded in in death by her parents.



In lieu of flowers, an Elaine M. Leonard memorial fund will be established.



The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, along with the doctors and nursing staff at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI for all their wonderful care they gave to Elaine.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 6, 2022.