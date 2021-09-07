Menu
Elbert "Woody" McMillian Jr.
1965 - 2021
McMillian, Jr., Elbert "Woody"

March 18, 1965 - August 25, 2021

Elbert Woodrow McMillian, Jr., a devoted brother, father and friend, better known as Woody, departed this world on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother Maxine Holman Williams, his father Elbert Woodrow McMillan, Sr. and his brother Rodney G. Boyce. Woody graduated from Parkland High School where he excelled in several sports, such as football, track, and wrestling. He was awarded a football scholarship to Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. He came out of college and entered into the US Marine Corps, where he served faithfully. When he came out of the Marines, he got his CDL's and hit the road in his 18-wheeler (trucker for life). Woody is survived by two sisters, Melvinia and Cynthia McMillan, two brothers, Eric Stewart and Frankie Parker and two god-brothers Christopher and Shawn McGill; nine children, Christopher McMillian (Aquica), Brianca McMillian, Samantha Williams, Mekeba McMillian, Montrai Dukes, Shaq Davis, Elbony McMillian-Dukes, Elbert McMillian-Duke III and Jahod Joyce; nine grandchildren; a Devoted and Dedicated Companion of 31 years Charlene Dukes; a host of nieces and nephews who were like his children; a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins: and several close devoted friends.

Funeral service will be private and there will be no public viewing of Mr. McMillian.

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. From: Laney, Sonya and Smitty Allen
Sonya Allen
Family
September 9, 2021
I will always remember you. You were there when I needed you thank You.
Edward Cession
Other
September 8, 2021
