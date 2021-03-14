Monda, Eleanor Louise
September 26, 1932 - March 11, 2021
Eleanor Louise Monda, 88, passed away at home on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born to Harriet Lane Acklin and William Arthur Acklin in Lone Pine, PA on September 26, 2931. She graduated from Trinity High School in Washington, PA and attended nursing school before marrying John Robert Monda to raise her two daughters. They would have been married 65 years on May 4, 2021. Family friends and animals were Eleanor Louise's delight. She loved to walk and spend time outdoors and bird watching was a lifelong passion. She was a wonderful cook and renowned for her delicious Italian Marinara sauce despite her completely English heritage! She was an excellent and generous hostess, making certain no one left her home hungry. Her nurturing and gentle nature was reflected in her dedication to her family and the many animals in her life. Among Eleanor Louise's greatest joys was caring for her daughter's horse at Tanglewood Stables where she earned the affectionate nickname of "Penny's Staff." Surviving are her husband, John Robert Monda; daughters, Leslee Anne Monda and Nancy Renee' Monda; her very best friend and faithful companion, Peanut; nieces, Joyce Barton, Melinda Richardson, Joy Acklin Ross, Renee Acklin Sosa and Julie Vita; nephews, Billy Acklin, Bobby Acklin, Brad Acklin, Brian Acklin, George Acklin, Jay Acklin, Larry Acklin; brother-in-law Larry Monda and sister-in-law Jeannette Ohler Monda and canine granddaughter, Harriet. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Acklin and brothers, William Herschel Acklin, Charles Evans Acklin, J. Homer Acklin and George Hall Acklin. The Monda family expresses their heartfelt thanks to the many relatives, neighbors, friends and the Bayada Home Health and Davie Trellis staffs for their outpouring of support throughout Eleanor Louise's lengthy illness. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 15, 2021 at Rose Cemetery in Mocksville, NC by Rev. Cheryl Skinner. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army Davie County – Mocksville and Forsyth Audubon Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.