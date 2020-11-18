Menu
Elias Emilio Martinez
Martinez, Elias Emilio

December 31, 2019 - November 14, 2020

Baby Elias Martinez was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 31, 2019, full of energy and joy.

He took his first step on November 13, 2020, but then met the eyes of Jesus on November 14, 2020.

He will be remembered for his golden curls and his constant changing color eyes.

And though our arms are empty

Our hearts will remain full of love

With every beating of our hearts

We say we LOVE YOU!

A visitation will be held 12pm-1pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Davie Funeral Service. Burial service at 2pm at Rose Cemetery.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Davie Funeral Service
