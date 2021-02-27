Gulledge, Elizabeth Ann Warr
March 22, 1942 - February 24, 2021
Elizabeth Ann Warr Gulledge, age 78, died peacefully on February 24, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Center in Winston-Salem, NC after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on March 22, 1942 to John Wilson Warr, Jr. and Audrey Tyner Warr in Hamlet, NC.
Elizabeth was a longtime active member of Clemmons First Baptist Church who loved her Sunday School Class and had a special interest in the Youth Ministry there. She was a passionate follower of Christ and wanted everyone to know Him, especially the young people. Her love for Christ showed in everything she did and she did not hesitate to tell anyone who would listen about Him. Her daily devotions and prayer time were an example for all of us. We are happy to know that she is with her Lord and Savior now. Matthew 25:21 Well done, good and faithful servant!
Elizabeth was a loving daughter to her parents and loving sister to her two brothers, John and Mike. She was a devoted wife to David, who preceeded her in death, very loving and caring mother to her three sons, David Jr., Greg and Todd, a special mother-in-law to Cindy and Tiffany, an amazing and very dedicated grandmother "Gram" to her four grandchildren, Melinda, Sarah, John Michael and Owen, and a brand new great-grandmother to Caroline. Family was of the utmost importance to her. When Elizabeth loved, she loved with her whole heart and soul and her love was felt by all of us. Nothing made her happier than to have family with her any time we could be there. We meant more to her than anything and we all felt it. She especially loved family meals when we would all come together. The labor of love in all of those family gatherings will be terribly missed by all of us.
In addition to her husband David, she was preceeded in death by her father, John Wilson Warr, Jr. and mother, Audrey Tyner Warr.
She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, David and wife Cindy, Greg, Todd and wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Melinda (Richard), Sarah (Matt), John Michael and Owen; great-granddaughter, Caroline; brothers, John Wilson III (Andrea) and Mike (Freddie).
A private family graveside memorial service at Richmond Memorial Cemetery in Rockingham, NC will be officiated by Jeremy Poplin, Minister of Music at Clemmons First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 27th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
or Clemmons First Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. The American Cancer Society
was a charity she gave to faithfully in memory of her husband, David.
Frank Vogler & Sons
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.