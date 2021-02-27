Menu
Elizabeth Ann Warr Gulledge
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Gulledge, Elizabeth Ann Warr

March 22, 1942 - February 24, 2021

Elizabeth Ann Warr Gulledge, age 78, died peacefully on February 24, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Center in Winston-Salem, NC after a brief battle with cancer. She was born on March 22, 1942 to John Wilson Warr, Jr. and Audrey Tyner Warr in Hamlet, NC.

Elizabeth was a longtime active member of Clemmons First Baptist Church who loved her Sunday School Class and had a special interest in the Youth Ministry there. She was a passionate follower of Christ and wanted everyone to know Him, especially the young people. Her love for Christ showed in everything she did and she did not hesitate to tell anyone who would listen about Him. Her daily devotions and prayer time were an example for all of us. We are happy to know that she is with her Lord and Savior now. Matthew 25:21 Well done, good and faithful servant!

Elizabeth was a loving daughter to her parents and loving sister to her two brothers, John and Mike. She was a devoted wife to David, who preceeded her in death, very loving and caring mother to her three sons, David Jr., Greg and Todd, a special mother-in-law to Cindy and Tiffany, an amazing and very dedicated grandmother "Gram" to her four grandchildren, Melinda, Sarah, John Michael and Owen, and a brand new great-grandmother to Caroline. Family was of the utmost importance to her. When Elizabeth loved, she loved with her whole heart and soul and her love was felt by all of us. Nothing made her happier than to have family with her any time we could be there. We meant more to her than anything and we all felt it. She especially loved family meals when we would all come together. The labor of love in all of those family gatherings will be terribly missed by all of us.

In addition to her husband David, she was preceeded in death by her father, John Wilson Warr, Jr. and mother, Audrey Tyner Warr.

She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, David and wife Cindy, Greg, Todd and wife Tiffany; grandchildren, Melinda (Richard), Sarah (Matt), John Michael and Owen; great-granddaughter, Caroline; brothers, John Wilson III (Andrea) and Mike (Freddie).

A private family graveside memorial service at Richmond Memorial Cemetery in Rockingham, NC will be officiated by Jeremy Poplin, Minister of Music at Clemmons First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 27th.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or Clemmons First Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. The American Cancer Society was a charity she gave to faithfully in memory of her husband, David.

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Graveside service
Richmond Memorial Cemetery
Rockingham, NC
She had so much more to give. Why her and not me. She was diagnosed a few months ago, Me 30 years ago. I will continue to fight your fight until we see each other again. Love Mike
Mike Warr
Brother
March 1, 2021
For all the family with love thinking of you at this sad time. Our hearts prayers are with you at this time.
Mary Kate Thompson
February 28, 2021
We have lost a special friend. Elizabeth will be missed so much.
Claire Gunter and Carla Young
February 27, 2021
Greg Gulledge
Family
February 27, 2021
