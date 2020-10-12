Welborn, Elizabeth "Joan" Lee
October 7, 1936 - October 9, 2020
Elizabeth "Joan" Lee Welborn, 84, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Joan was born on October 7, 1936 in Forsyth County to Hoy C. Lee and Margaret Goforth Lee. She was employed with Crown Drug Store and later at Hamrick's where she worked until retirement. Joan was a member of Freeman Street Baptist Church where she was a pianist and president of the Ladies Fellowship until her health started to fail. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas V. Welborn who she married in 1957. Thomas passed away in September of 2009. Surviving family includes her two daughters, Darlene Atwood (Steve) and Lisa Edwards (Nathan); two grandchildren, Adam Hull (Tonya) and Rachel Edwards; three great-grandchildren, Braden Hull, Dalton Hull and Lindsey Pope; one sister, Jean Basham; two nephews; and one niece. She also had many dear friends including her daughter's mother-in-law, Doris Atwood. Memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27101, Canaan UMC Church Lord's Table Food Pantry, 1760 Shady Grove Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to an organization of your choice. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Christian Fields and the staff at Heritage Woods for the greatest care and compassion given to Joan. Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, with Pastor Brandon Harrison officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 12, 2020.