Motsinger, Elizabeth Bowman
September 20, 1932 - December 8, 2020
WINSTON SALEM – Elizabeth "Bibber" Bowman Motsinger, 88, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home. Bibber was born on September 20, 1932 in Forsyth County to Joe Wesley and Lelia Morris Bowman. She was a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church and retired from RJ Reynolds with over 35 years of service. Bibber spent many years in the Outer Banks, fishing with her husband and family. She loved bird watching and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bibber was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Motsinger; and a son, Randy Motsinger.
Surviving are her son, Ronnie Motsinger (Marty); six grandchildren, Brent Motsinger (Malinda), Jonathan Motsinger (Lindsay), Seth Motsinger (Jacquelyn), David Berkebile (Alexis), Daniel and Sarah Berkebile; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Sullivan, and Olivia; two sisters, Shirley and Linda; and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Sapp officiating. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.