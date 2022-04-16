Menu
Elizabeth Gail Saunders
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Memorial service
Apr, 18 2022
6:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
Saunders, Elizabeth Gail

October 31, 1942 - April 6, 2022

Mrs. Elizabeth "Gail" Joyce Saunders, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 31, 1942, in Stokes County to Woodrow and Opal Joyce. Gail was a teacher and taught in the Stokes, Davidson, and Forsyth County school systems. She was also a teacher at Jefferson Academy in Winston-Salem. Gail was an excellent cook and an avid gardener. She enjoyed working in both flower and vegetable gardens. Gail was very family oriented, she loved to spend time with them and she loved the beach. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Joyce. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Walter "Dale" Saunders; her daughter, Meredith Saunders; her son, Mark Saunders; three grandchildren, Addison Engle, Haley Saunders, Weston Saunders; and one sister, Vicki Kleinburd (husband, Bob).

A memorial service for Gail will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forsyth Humane Society at 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 16, 2022.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
