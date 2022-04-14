Robinson, Ella Moore



February 28, 1943 - April 5, 2022



Mrs. Ella Louise Moore Robinson, age 79, departed this earth on April 5, 2022 at Novant Health Hospital. She was born February 28, 1943 in Forsyth County. She was a graduate of Atkins High School and employed by Medical Park Hospital and retiring from Wachovia Bank. She was a long-standing member of Zion Memorial Baptist Church where she she served on the choir. She is predeceased by her parents, Beatrice and Booker T. Moore, her husband of 45 years, Mackey Kinley Robinson, Sr., daughter Natalie Robinson, two sisters Beulah Moore and Gretchen Moore, and brother Booker T. Moore, Jr. She is survived by her sister Carolyn (Joseph) Johnson, brother Reverend Edward Moore, her children: Gloria (Eddie) Flynt Sr., Sharon Robinson, Kimmela White, Mackey (Tawanna) Robinson Jr., lovingly devoted daughter Sabrina Robinson, Baron (Catrice) Robinson and Natasha Robinson. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and a host of loving great-grandchildren, precious nieces, devoted nephews and beautiful cousins.



The celebration of her life will be on Saturday April 16, 2022 at Zion Memorial Baptist Church. The viewing will be held from 12:30-1:00 pm and celebration of life will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home



727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 14, 2022.