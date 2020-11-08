Jent, Ellen Martin
July 10, 1924 - November 6, 2020
East Bend
Mrs. Dorothy Ellen Martin Jent, 96, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Ellen was born July 10, 1924, the first of four children to Edgar Marion and Ethel Huff Martin. She lived most of her life in East Bend, graduated from East Bend High School Class of 1940 and attended Anderson College. Ellen retired several years ago from Western Electric Co. in Winston Salem. She was an active longtime member of East Bend United Methodist Church and served as its treasurer for many years.
In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Penn; husband, William P. Jent, Jr.; and sister, Olivia M. Best. She is survived by her son, Ed Schreiber (Carol Minton); brother, Edgar M. "Mickey" (Susan) Martin, Jr.; sister, Mary Ruth Martin; one very dear granddaughter, Mary Ellen "Elle" Rackoff, Andy and Elise Rackoff, and Stone, Cleo, and Vesper; nephew, Cliff (Diane) Best; nieces, Debbie (Fred) Crater, Marion (John Paul) Nataf, Sheila (Billy) Brewer, and Brenda Scoggins.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Monday November 9, 2020 at East Bend Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. David Blankenberg and Dr. C.M. Worthy will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Bend UMC c/o Patsy Norman, PO Box 117 East Bend, NC 27018 or to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.