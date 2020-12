Miles



Kernersville - Ellen Smith Miles, 74, passed away November 29, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1pm until 5pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.