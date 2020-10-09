Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elliott Brown Jr.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Brown, Jr., Elliott

December 13, 1933 - October 5, 2020

Mr. Elliott Brown, Jr., 86, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Charlie Mae Brown.

The viewing is from 1-5 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Russell's. Private Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell's
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.